Magashule muzzled after shooting mouth off on Hanekom
28 July 2019 - 00:00
The ANC's top six officials this week appeared to lose patience with their controversial secretary-general, Ace Magashule, barring him from briefing the media on Friday about a meeting of the party's national executive committee (NEC).
Several well-placed sources in the ANC told the Sunday Times that the top six - among them party president Cyril Ramaphosa - stopped Magashule, who had repeatedly made statements contradicting NEC discussions...
