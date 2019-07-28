Magashule muzzled after shooting mouth off on Hanekom

The ANC's top six officials this week appeared to lose patience with their controversial secretary-general, Ace Magashule, barring him from briefing the media on Friday about a meeting of the party's national executive committee (NEC).



Several well-placed sources in the ANC told the Sunday Times that the top six - among them party president Cyril Ramaphosa - stopped Magashule, who had repeatedly made statements contradicting NEC discussions...