Officials on Zanu-PF 'shame list' fear they may be next, after Mupfumira arrest

Several politicians and senior government officials are seeking legal advice after the surprise arrest this week of tourism minister Prisca Mupfumira in connection with the disappearance of $95m from the state pension fund.



Her arrest has sparked fears that more officials may be apprehended by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC). Mupfumira is the first cabinet minister arrested for corruption since President Emmerson Mnangagwa vowed to clamp down on graft...