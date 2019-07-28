Officials on Zanu-PF 'shame list' fear they may be next, after Mupfumira arrest
28 July 2019 - 00:00
Several politicians and senior government officials are seeking legal advice after the surprise arrest this week of tourism minister Prisca Mupfumira in connection with the disappearance of $95m from the state pension fund.
Her arrest has sparked fears that more officials may be apprehended by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC). Mupfumira is the first cabinet minister arrested for corruption since President Emmerson Mnangagwa vowed to clamp down on graft...
