Oh, no, not another noisy student party

Drunken all-night revelries have fed-up residents up in arms

A Durban woman is considering selling her family home so she can escape endless noisy and drunken student partying.



The home Karin Dreyer has lived in for the past 53 years is set to become part of a "student village" that the eThekwini municipality is planning around the University of KwaZulu-Natal's (UKZN) Howard College and Westville campuses...