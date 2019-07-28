Oh, no, not another noisy student party
Drunken all-night revelries have fed-up residents up in arms
28 July 2019 - 00:00
A Durban woman is considering selling her family home so she can escape endless noisy and drunken student partying.
The home Karin Dreyer has lived in for the past 53 years is set to become part of a "student village" that the eThekwini municipality is planning around the University of KwaZulu-Natal's (UKZN) Howard College and Westville campuses...
