School kids lost in cloud of codeine

Rehab centres full of kids hooked on cough syrup cocktail ‘lean’

A codeine cough-syrup crisis looms for SA’s teens, and despite a spike in the addiction rate and pleas for action from schools and governing body associations, there is seemingly no plan to quell the scourge.



Rehab centres have been inundated with children hooked on the drug. The surge is seen as a warning of a burgeoning social problem, underscored by rampant truancy at schools and plummeting marks...