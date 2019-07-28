Shanty town grows - clashes loom as land 'sold' to homeless
28 July 2019 - 00:00
Farouk Jardine's office is a one-roomed shack in Ennerdale, Johannesburg. For those in doubt, the word "office" is emblazoned in red spray paint on the corrugated-iron wall.
But whether Jardine is a shrewd businessman or a land activist, as he claims, depends on which side of the road you live...
