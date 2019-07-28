'Snitch' twist as Batchelor link to Oz bust surfaces
28 July 2019 - 00:00
Two weeks ago today, two men were arrested in Australia after police found cocaine worth R1.4bn hidden in a second-hand excavator imported from SA.
The next day, former soccer star Marc Batchelor was shot in the driveway of his Johannesburg home...
