Standoff over use of Ramaphosa's pledge money stalls donation to Mandela fund

President Cyril Ramaphosa has not yet paid a cent of his R3.9m annual salary to the Nelson Mandela Foundation - despite promising to do so last year.

Ramaphosa's failure to pay over the promised funds follows a standoff between the presidency and the foundation over how the donation of half his salary is to be utilised, delaying the launch of a proposed Thuma Mina Fund.

Now, 14 months after Ramaphosa's much-publicised promise in parliament, no money has changed hands.

The Sunday Times understands that officials from the presidency and representatives of the foundation have failed to agree on the fund, which was meant to bring together the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation and the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

Insiders said the Mandela foundation does not want to be dictated to on how the money should be spent, while the presidency wants the Thuma Mina Fund to become a public mobilisation platform attracting pledges from other people as well.

The foundation wants Ramaphosa's donation to be treated like any other pledge, said an insider.

The foundation confirmed this week that it had not yet received the funds Ramaphosa promised in May 2018 during the presidency's budget vote speech.