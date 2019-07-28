Table Talk

Table Talk | Bringing a climate of change

Barbara Creecy has an impressive record in provincial government. In her new post, she tells Claire Keeton, she intends to enlist the support of NGOs to tackle environmental problems

Barbara Creecy jokingly says she was a "fossil" in the Gauteng legislature before being appointed the new minister of the environment, forestry & fisheries. But she's more like a rare species: an experienced and tireless politician who won't rest till she gets results.



As an MEC in Gauteng she led three departments at different times: education, finance, and sports, recreation, arts & culture. Under Creecy's leadership the finance and e-government departments won 12 awards for excellence and innovation. Gauteng schools received the top matric results twice while Creecy was the province's MEC for education, and the pass rate in state township schools went up by 10%...