Zim's US dollars ban hits tourism hard
28 July 2019 - 00:00
A month after foreign currency was outlawed, the tourism industry is beginning to feel negative effects.
Major hotels had bookings cancelled after finance minister Mthuli Ncube reintroduced the Zimbabwe dollar and said the US dollar, the rand and other currencies would no longer be legal tender...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.