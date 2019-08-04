Boris the Babybot alerts kids to dangers of the internet
04 August 2019 - 00:00
Meet Boris. He's small, metal and squiggly - and he's on a mission to teach children about online privacy.
Boris the Babybot is the creation of Murray Hunter, who has worked with Right2Know and similar groups to educate and drive discussion around online privacy...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.