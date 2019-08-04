News

'Bring me my father's killers': daughter of slain Estina dairy farm beneficiary

New hope of justice for families of slain critics of Estina fiasco

04 August 2019 - 00:00 By BELINDA PHETO

Following key testimony at the state capture inquiry, Loliwe Ngwenya, 29, has hope that her family will finally find out who killed her father.

Philemon Ngwenya was an intended beneficiary of the Gupta-linked Estina dairy farm project in the Free State. He became a vocal critic of the broken promises, graft and corruption that swirled around the project...

