Gruesome Brakpan family mass slaying: sexual abuse claims emerge
04 August 2019 - 00:01
Sandra Schwartz was found dead on a dirty blue mattress on her lounge floor, with the pistol used to kill her two teenage daughters and 10-year-old son still within her reach.
Photos of the crime scene show toys scattered around the room, an upright iron on a weathered ironing board next to a pile of laundry...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.