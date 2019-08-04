Hout Bay goes hi-tech on crime
Residents hook up on app to monitor and track wrongdoing
04 August 2019 - 00:00
It could easily have gone unnoticed — a woman’s scream somewhere above Sandy Bay.
The sound reached a dog-walker. He called the Hout Bay community crime ops room. An alert went out on Buzzer, a free mobile app similar to a system used by Israeli police. The hunt began...
