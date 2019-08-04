'I shouldn't have to pay for mere legal errors': Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Public protector strikes a defiant note

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has scoffed at a personal costs order issued against her by the Constitutional Court, insisting she should have the status of a judge.



This, she told the Sunday Times this week, is because judges are not held personally liable for "mere legal errors", or made to pay for wrongful judgments...