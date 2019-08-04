Zimbabwe

Liquidators go after Zim tycoon Enock Kamushinda's assets

Controversial tycoon and banker Enock Kamushinda stands to lose Zimbabwean property worth millions of dollars as liquidators try to recover money he allegedly stole from Namibia's now-defunct Small to Medium Enterprise (SME) Bank.



Kamushinda is suspected to be the mastermind behind a con that siphoned at least N$350m (R350m) from SME Bank, where he was a minority shareholder...