Zimbabwe

Liquidators go after Zim tycoon Enock Kamushinda's assets

04 August 2019 - 00:00 By LENIN NDEBELE

Controversial tycoon and banker Enock Kamushinda stands to lose Zimbabwean property worth millions of dollars as liquidators try to recover money he allegedly stole from Namibia's now-defunct Small to Medium Enterprise (SME) Bank.

Kamushinda is suspected to be the mastermind behind a con that siphoned at least N$350m (R350m) from SME Bank, where he was a minority shareholder...

