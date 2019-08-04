Zimbabwe
Liquidators go after Zim tycoon Enock Kamushinda's assets
04 August 2019 - 00:00
Controversial tycoon and banker Enock Kamushinda stands to lose Zimbabwean property worth millions of dollars as liquidators try to recover money he allegedly stole from Namibia's now-defunct Small to Medium Enterprise (SME) Bank.
Kamushinda is suspected to be the mastermind behind a con that siphoned at least N$350m (R350m) from SME Bank, where he was a minority shareholder...
