Zimbabwe

Man arrested for insulting Zimbabwean president gets bail





A Zimbabwean court has ended the seven-week detention of a 29-year-old who was charged with insulting President Emmerson Mnangagwa.Tinashe Dembo, of Sakubva in Mutare, was held at Mutare Remand Prison for 48 days after he was arrested on June 12 and charged with undermining the authority of, or insulting, Mnangagwa.In court, prosecutors claimed Dembo, who is unemployed, had made an indecent and obscene statement when he told revellers at a nightclub that the president was "a fool who has failed to manage the economy to the extent that everything is now expensive, including beer".Mutare magistrate Prisca Manhibi ended Dembo's detention on Wednesday, granting him $300 bail following the intervention of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.In Bulawayo, Naledi Pamela Ncube, 20, appeared in court this week, also charged with undermining Mnangagwa's authority. She is alleged to have told a vendor that if she did not offer her a special rate for her wares, she would consult the president's sangoma. She will be sentenced on Thursday.More than 200 people were prosecuted for insulting former president Robert Mugabe over a period of seven years, rights groups said.