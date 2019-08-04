Triumph
'My life was taken away from me,' says stuntwoman Olivia Jackson
Stuntwoman fights to rebuild her life after horror film-set crash
04 August 2019 - 00:00
Olivia Jackson has performed countless death-defying stunts — jumping from buildings, doing wheelies in high-speed motorcycle chases and kicking bad guys’ butts while working as a stunt double for Hollywood actresses including Charlize Theron, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Lizzie Olsen.
But now she is playing her most challenging role yet — as a “one-armed bandit” after a horrific accident on a Johannesburg film set in 2015 that tore the skin off her face, crushed her spine, severed her neck artery and ripped off her left arm...
