Triumph

'My life was taken away from me,' says stuntwoman Olivia Jackson

Stuntwoman fights to rebuild her life after horror film-set crash

Olivia Jackson has performed countless death-defying stunts — jumping from buildings, doing wheelies in high-speed motorcycle chases and kicking bad guys’ butts while working as a stunt double for Hollywood actresses including Charlize Theron, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Lizzie Olsen.



But now she is playing her most challenging role yet — as a “one-armed bandit” after a horrific accident on a Johannesburg film set in 2015 that tore the skin off her face, crushed her spine, severed her neck artery and ripped off her left arm...