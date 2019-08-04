Senzo Meyiwa's dad's diary of heartbreak
04 August 2019 - 00:00
For five years Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa's dad Sam poured his heartache, anger and frustration into a journal.
He painstakingly wrote down the repeated false promises made to him about how his son's killer would be caught...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.