SIU boss blames 'sinister, corrupt' officials for public protector probe

04 August 2019 - 00:03 By GRAEME HOSKEN

Special Investigating Unit (SIU) head Andy Mothibi has lashed out at an anonymous complaint to the public protector, claiming it was a sinister move by corrupt officials in a state-capture fightback campaign.

The complaint, which Mothibi and a senior department of public works & infrastructure manager claim targets senior officials trying to root out corruption, was made to public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in March. Her spokesman, Oupa Segalwe, said it had been allocated to an investigator...

