SIU boss blames 'sinister, corrupt' officials for public protector probe
04 August 2019 - 00:03
Special Investigating Unit (SIU) head Andy Mothibi has lashed out at an anonymous complaint to the public protector, claiming it was a sinister move by corrupt officials in a state-capture fightback campaign.
The complaint, which Mothibi and a senior department of public works & infrastructure manager claim targets senior officials trying to root out corruption, was made to public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in March. Her spokesman, Oupa Segalwe, said it had been allocated to an investigator...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.