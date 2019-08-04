Suspended city official paid R5m while sitting at home for 19 months

Suspended City of Cape Town transport director Melissa Whitehead has been paid almost R5m while sitting at home for the past 19 months, but now the council wants some of its money back.



It has instructed officials to reclaim more than R400,000 from Whitehead and a former council lawyer, and to launch two new disciplinary procedures against her for alleged misconduct. These are on top of the two that led to the R2.9m-a-year manager being placed on precautionary suspension in January 2018...