Teacher cycles 633km in South Korea to raise funds for SA NGO

A dare to cycle 70km in South Korea gave rise to a trip of hundreds of kilometres to raise funds for an education project in SA.



Nwabisa Ngumbela, 31, originally from Ntabankulu in the Eastern Cape, left Seoul on Tuesday on a 633km trek to Busan on the southeast tip of the Korean peninsula. Her aim is to reach it today...