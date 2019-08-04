News

Wine farm workers sue owner over single-sex hostels

04 August 2019 - 00:00 By PHILANI NOMBEMBE and KHANYISA TYELELA

Oak Valley Estates boasts about the "uncompromising quality" of its wine, but the wives of some of the men who tend the vines say it also produces a crop of human rights abuses.

As Women's Month began this week, the estate in the Western Cape town of Grabouw was embroiled in a court battle with 42 employees who are demanding the abolition of single-sex accommodation...

