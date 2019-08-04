Wine farm workers sue owner over single-sex hostels
04 August 2019 - 00:00
Oak Valley Estates boasts about the "uncompromising quality" of its wine, but the wives of some of the men who tend the vines say it also produces a crop of human rights abuses.
As Women's Month began this week, the estate in the Western Cape town of Grabouw was embroiled in a court battle with 42 employees who are demanding the abolition of single-sex accommodation...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.