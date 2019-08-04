Wine farm workers sue owner over single-sex hostels

Oak Valley Estates boasts about the "uncompromising quality" of its wine, but the wives of some of the men who tend the vines say it also produces a crop of human rights abuses.



As Women's Month began this week, the estate in the Western Cape town of Grabouw was embroiled in a court battle with 42 employees who are demanding the abolition of single-sex accommodation...