Zimbabwe
ZimParks privatisation a game changer
04 August 2019 - 00:01
Experts say a plan to privatise Zimbabwe's loss-making national parks body is not necessarily a bad idea but its success will depend on whether its wildlife and conservation areas end up in good hands.
Amalinda Safari Collections CEO Sharon Stead said there are many examples of successfully run private game parks all over the world. If Zimbabwe properly executes its plan, the move could protect its wildlife from poaching and starvation...
