ANC cuts parliament jobs after elections setback

More than 120 parliamentary staff to be shown the door

The ANC's poor showing in the May elections will cost more than 120 of its employees their jobs, because fewer MPs means sharply lower parliamentary allowances.



ANC sources in parliament told the Sunday Times that the decision to retrench up to 44 party staff in Cape Town and 80 more at its parliamentary constituency offices across the country was communicated by chief whip Pemmy Majodina at a tense four-hour staff meeting on Wednesday...