Bingo in malls 'hurts poor and elderly'
11 August 2019 - 00:00
Pensioner Eve Hochstadter has fallen in love. The object of her affection is not a sprightly octogenarian, but rather a bingo machine at her local mall.
Once a week, she pops into Cresta Shopping Centre in Johannesburg to play the electronic bingo terminals (EBTs) and do a bit of shopping. She spends at least R1,000 on the machines each visit, “sometimes” recouping some money with a win...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.