News

Bingo in malls 'hurts poor and elderly'

11 August 2019 - 00:00 By Shain Germaner

Pensioner Eve Hochstadter has fallen in love. The object of her affection is not a sprightly octogenarian, but rather a bingo machine at her local mall.

Once a week, she pops into Cresta Shopping Centre in Johannesburg to play the electronic bingo terminals (EBTs) and do a bit of shopping. She spends at least R1,000 on the machines each visit, “sometimes” recouping some money with a win...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Marc Batchelor's R50K offer to get fiancée back News
  2. Is this 'kingpin' the queen of tik on Cape Flats? News
  3. Sydney cocaine arrest a blow to SA family News
  4. 'I shouldn't have to pay for mere legal errors': Busisiwe Mkhwebane News
  5. School blocks pupil mom after 'parents complain' News

Latest Videos

Armed woman and 15 others carry out chocolate raid in Joburg
Police raid Johannesburg CBD in counterfeit crackdown
X