Bingo in malls 'hurts poor and elderly'

Pensioner Eve Hochstadter has fallen in love. The object of her affection is not a sprightly octogenarian, but rather a bingo machine at her local mall.



Once a week, she pops into Cresta Shopping Centre in Johannesburg to play the electronic bingo terminals (EBTs) and do a bit of shopping. She spends at least R1,000 on the machines each visit, “sometimes” recouping some money with a win...