Cyril Ramaphosa gets top lawyers to take on Busisiwe Mkhwebane

11 August 2019 - 00:00 By QAANITAH HUNTER

President Cyril Ramaphosa has enlisted two top legal minds in what is expected to be an explosive legal fight against public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane this week.

Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko said advocates Tembeka Ngcukaitobi and Wim Trengove had been briefed to represent the president in his bid to interdict Mkhwebane's Bosasa report, and then take it on review. The hearing starts tomorrow...

