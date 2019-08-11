Down jobless street: Alex residents share struggles of finding employment

Fifth Avenue, Alexandra, is abuzz late on Thursday morning. A group of young people congregate on the side of the road with two boxes of wine. There is nothing else to do. Across the street, a vendor prepares a fire to braai chicken feet.



Alexandra has, according to the Gauteng City-Region Observatory, a research partnership with universities and the Gauteng provincial government, among the highest unemployment rates in the province, home to between 4,979 and 8,758 jobless people per square kilometre...