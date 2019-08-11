Mac Maharaj trashes claims that Siphiwe Nyanda was an apartheid spy
11 August 2019 - 00:00
ANC stalwart Mac Maharaj has come out in defence of Siphiwe Nyanda, effectively saying that former president Jacob Zuma lied when he told the Zondo commission that Nyanda was an apartheid spy.
In an interview with the Sunday Times, Maharaj said Zuma, by his own admission, would have been putting the ANC and the struggle at risk by allowing Nyanda to occupy influential positions while he knew he was "an enemy agent"...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.