Mac Maharaj trashes claims that Siphiwe Nyanda was an apartheid spy

ANC stalwart Mac Maharaj has come out in defence of Siphiwe Nyanda, effectively saying that former president Jacob Zuma lied when he told the Zondo commission that Nyanda was an apartheid spy.



In an interview with the Sunday Times, Maharaj said Zuma, by his own admission, would have been putting the ANC and the struggle at risk by allowing Nyanda to occupy influential positions while he knew he was "an enemy agent"...