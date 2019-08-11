No job, no money - who's next? Middle class hit hard by faltering economy

Sisonke Maloni, 25, is one of 573,000 South Africans to have joined the ranks of the unemployed in the past year.



A member of the emerging middle class with a degree in public administration from the University of Johannesburg, Maloni lost his R15,000-a-month job at a steel manufacturing company in Boksburg in June...