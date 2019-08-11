No job, no money - who's next? Middle class hit hard by faltering economy
11 August 2019 - 00:04
Sisonke Maloni, 25, is one of 573,000 South Africans to have joined the ranks of the unemployed in the past year.
A member of the emerging middle class with a degree in public administration from the University of Johannesburg, Maloni lost his R15,000-a-month job at a steel manufacturing company in Boksburg in June...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.