No speed cameras on Durban drivers for two years

11 August 2019 - 00:00 By ORRIN SINGH

Speedsters and reckless Durban drivers have escaped the long arm of the traffic police for two years because of a squabble between the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the city.

The dispute comes after the NPA put a halt to all static speed camera operations in the city following "irregularities" in a deal struck between eThekwini and a service provider, Traffic Management Technologies (TMT)...

