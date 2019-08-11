No speed cameras on Durban drivers for two years
11 August 2019 - 00:00
Speedsters and reckless Durban drivers have escaped the long arm of the traffic police for two years because of a squabble between the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the city.
The dispute comes after the NPA put a halt to all static speed camera operations in the city following "irregularities" in a deal struck between eThekwini and a service provider, Traffic Management Technologies (TMT)...
