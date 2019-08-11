Zimbabwe

SA army building bridges destroyed by Cyclone Idai

The SANDF aims to finish construction before the rainy season starts in November

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has begun building two Bailey bridges in Chimanimani district to replace bridges that were destroyed by Cyclone Idai in March.



The soldiers are diverting the flow of the Rusitu and Nyahode rivers as a first step to restoring transport connections for communities left stranded by the cyclone...