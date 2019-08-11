SABC's total soccer blackout: radio barred from even giving scores
11 August 2019 - 00:07
The SABC's TV blackout of premier soccer coverage has spread to radio, leaving millions of soccer-loving South Africans in the lurch after the broadcaster this week told radio stations to cancel any coverage or commentary of the Absa premiership.
The radio blackout - announced in an e-mail sent to radio stations on Thursday - is the latest move in the public broadcaster's titanic battle with the Premier Soccer League (PSL) for broadcast rights...
