SABC's total soccer blackout: radio barred from even giving scores

The SABC's TV blackout of premier soccer coverage has spread to radio, leaving millions of soccer-loving South Africans in the lurch after the broadcaster this week told radio stations to cancel any coverage or commentary of the Absa premiership.



The radio blackout - announced in an e-mail sent to radio stations on Thursday - is the latest move in the public broadcaster's titanic battle with the Premier Soccer League (PSL) for broadcast rights...