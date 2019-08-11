Zimbabwe
Steep fees for Zimbabweans seeking healthcare in Zambia
Zambia cracks down on hospital care
11 August 2019 - 00:00
Zimbabweans travelling across the border for medical treatment in Livingstone, Zambia, have been hard hit by a hike in health-care fees there and stringent new conditions for foreigners.
Among those most affected are tourists and Zimbabweans living in Victoria Falls, Hwange and surrounding areas...
