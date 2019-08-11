Zimbabwe
Tough test for new boss of ZACC
Minister's wife chairs integrity body that must probe him
11 August 2019 - 00:00
New Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) chair Loice Matanda-Moyo faces her first big test over allegations of wrongdoing involving her husband, foreign affairs minister Sibusiso Moyo.
Auditor-general Mildred Chiri's forensic report into plundering of the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) implicated Fernhaven Investments, a military-owned company of which former army general Moyo is a director...
