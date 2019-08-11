Traumatised pupil withdrawn from school after watching 'Macbeth'

Trauma puts focus on teachers' video aids

A 13-year-old girl was so traumatised after watching a violent movie version of Macbeth in class that she had to be withdrawn from school.



The incident has thrown a spotlight on teachers' use of audiovisual aids after the former Fish Hoek Primary pupil had to attend about 10 trauma counselling sessions and is now being home-schooled...