Traumatised pupil withdrawn from school after watching 'Macbeth'
Trauma puts focus on teachers' video aids
11 August 2019 - 00:00
A 13-year-old girl was so traumatised after watching a violent movie version of Macbeth in class that she had to be withdrawn from school.
The incident has thrown a spotlight on teachers' use of audiovisual aids after the former Fish Hoek Primary pupil had to attend about 10 trauma counselling sessions and is now being home-schooled...
