News

Zimbabwe

5.7m Zimbabweans in need of food handouts: World Food Programme

18 August 2019 - 00:00 By LENIN NDEBELE

The Zimbabwean government should move away from the dependency syndrome because there is global donor fatigue, the World Food Programme (WFP) has warned.

This is amid an even bleaker picture emerging of the number of people in the country facing possible starvation...

