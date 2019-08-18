News

ANC accused of diverting state funds to party workers

18 August 2019 - 00:06 By ANDISIWE MAKINANA and THABO MOKONE

Taxpayer funds to the tune of millions, given to the ANC to run its parliamentary caucus, are being illegally diverted to pay R25,000 a month to 99 regional party workers who should not be on the payroll.

This startling allegation is contained in a confidential document drafted by the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu), which is fighting the party's plans to retrench 124 of its caucus employees...

