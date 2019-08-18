ANC accused of diverting state funds to party workers
18 August 2019 - 00:06
Taxpayer funds to the tune of millions, given to the ANC to run its parliamentary caucus, are being illegally diverted to pay R25,000 a month to 99 regional party workers who should not be on the payroll.
This startling allegation is contained in a confidential document drafted by the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu), which is fighting the party's plans to retrench 124 of its caucus employees...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.