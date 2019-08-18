Angelo Agrizzi pays up for k-word slur, gives more to Alexandra foundation

Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi has paid the R200,000 he was fined for his racial slurs, but the charity that got the money has had to defend itself against claims that it is taking money from a racist.



The South African Human Rights Commission ordered Agrizzi to pay the fine and apologise after a recording of him using racist speech, including the k-word, was played at the Zondo commission in 2018...