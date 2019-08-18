News

Angelo Agrizzi pays up for k-word slur, gives more to Alexandra foundation

18 August 2019 - 00:00 By ALEX PATRICK

Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi has paid the R200,000 he was fined for his racial slurs, but the charity that got the money has had to defend itself against claims that it is taking money from a racist.

The South African Human Rights Commission ordered Agrizzi to pay the fine and apologise after a recording of him using racist speech, including the k-word, was played at the Zondo commission in 2018...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. No job, no money - who's next? Middle class hit hard by faltering economy News
  2. Lost your job? Don't lose your pension savings, too News
  3. Analysts point to 'harvest of fear' as Zanu-PF crows over wins News
  4. Sydney cocaine arrest a blow to SA family News
  5. Brazen thieves steal jewellery worth R300m from Johann Rupert's warehouse News

Latest Videos

High school teacher 'slaps pupils across the face'
Caster Semenya says she has never felt supported by other women

Related articles

  1. Angelo Agrizzi due back in court in hate speech case over k-word rant South Africa
  2. WATCH | Vicki Momberg: 'I’m not guilty of a crime' South Africa
  3. 'Ethnic fights cost lives,' says prosecutor in black business mogul's k-word ... South Africa
X