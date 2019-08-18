Bitten by love for crocodiles, reptile farmer is scaling up
18 August 2019 - 00:00
William Molekoa spent six months cleaning out muddy crocodile pits as training to run his own crocodile farm.
Now, six years later, the 66-year-old Limpopo farmer says he fell in love with the idea of crocodile farming on the first day he visited a farm...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.