News

Businesslike baker suits up to market muffins

18 August 2019 - 00:00 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER

Anathi Nonxuba spends the small hours in his kitchen baking hundreds of muffins before donning his best suit and heading to his "office" to conduct business.

There's no plush furniture in the 25-year-old Bloemfontein entrepreneur's work space, just a modest table holding his containers of 500 muffins, which he peddles to the students at the Central University of Technology...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. No job, no money - who's next? Middle class hit hard by faltering economy News
  2. Lost your job? Don't lose your pension savings, too News
  3. Analysts point to 'harvest of fear' as Zanu-PF crows over wins News
  4. Sydney cocaine arrest a blow to SA family News
  5. Brazen thieves steal jewellery worth R300m from Johann Rupert's warehouse News

Latest Videos

High school teacher 'slaps pupils across the face'
Caster Semenya says she has never felt supported by other women

Related articles

  1. Cafés serve youngsters in the Cape a main course that tastes of hope South Africa
  2. Vuyisile Zondi is making traditional African beauty practices mainstream The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Natural hair resurgence a boon for local salons Business
X