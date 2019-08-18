Businesslike baker suits up to market muffins

Anathi Nonxuba spends the small hours in his kitchen baking hundreds of muffins before donning his best suit and heading to his "office" to conduct business.



There's no plush furniture in the 25-year-old Bloemfontein entrepreneur's work space, just a modest table holding his containers of 500 muffins, which he peddles to the students at the Central University of Technology...