Ethekwini mayor Zandile Gumede dismissed to 'save Durban for ANC'
Party defends axing of eThekwini mayor - an ally of Zuma
18 August 2019 - 00:04
Ethekwini mayor Zandile Gumede had to be dumped because outraged voters in the metro were losing faith in the ANC over her failure to deliver basic services.
The party's provincial secretary in KwaZulu-Natal, Mdumiseni Ntuli, told the Sunday Times that metro residents made their anger clear during campaigning for the May 8 elections...
