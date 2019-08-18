News

Honours but no pension for firemen killed in Bank of Lisbon fire

18 August 2019 - 00:00 By JEFF WICKS

A name on a truck is cold comfort for a Newcastle father whose firefighter son died in the Bank of Lisbon fire in Johannesburg on September 5 last year.

That, and R12,000 towards funeral costs, are all the family of Mduduzi Ndlovu, 40, have received from the city so far...

