'I honestly don't want to be with them right now: 'Zephany'
In this edited extract from 'Zephany', Miché Solomon describes her first encounters with her biological parents, Morné and Celeste Nurse. The initial meeting happened in the company of two social workers
18 August 2019 - 00:00
The DNA results were out. Leanna cried, Marshionette cried. I was quiet. After a few minutes, they said, “Your parents would like to meet you.”
My parents? But I already have parents. I know my parents. Oh, they mean Zephany’s parents...
