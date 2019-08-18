News

'I'm here to clean up — not to take sides': Patricia de Lille

18 August 2019 - 00:00 By GRAEME HOSKEN

Public works minister Patricia de Lille says she will not be drawn into factional battles being waged in government departments for the control of huge budgets, and intends going after millions in stolen public funds.

In an interview with the Sunday Times on Friday, De Lille said: “I am here to clean up, not take sides. These factions are fighting each other for control of budgets and I will not tolerate it. As they fight to take as much as they can, I will ensure that they are dealt with effectively.”..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. No job, no money - who's next? Middle class hit hard by faltering economy News
  2. Lost your job? Don't lose your pension savings, too News
  3. Analysts point to 'harvest of fear' as Zanu-PF crows over wins News
  4. Sydney cocaine arrest a blow to SA family News
  5. Brazen thieves steal jewellery worth R300m from Johann Rupert's warehouse News

Latest Videos

High school teacher 'slaps pupils across the face'
Caster Semenya says she has never felt supported by other women
X