'I'm here to clean up — not to take sides': Patricia de Lille

Public works minister Patricia de Lille says she will not be drawn into factional battles being waged in government departments for the control of huge budgets, and intends going after millions in stolen public funds.



In an interview with the Sunday Times on Friday, De Lille said: “I am here to clean up, not take sides. These factions are fighting each other for control of budgets and I will not tolerate it. As they fight to take as much as they can, I will ensure that they are dealt with effectively.”..