Is the Aarto Bill a law for safe roads, or making money?
18 August 2019 - 00:02
SA's controversial Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Bill and its stinging demerit system - signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa this week - is the beginning of stringent road laws.
"This is definitely the way to go and is not the end," transport minister Fikile Mbalula told the Sunday Times yesterday...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.