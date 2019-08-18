Is the Aarto Bill a law for safe roads, or making money?

SA's controversial Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Bill and its stinging demerit system - signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa this week - is the beginning of stringent road laws.



"This is definitely the way to go and is not the end," transport minister Fikile Mbalula told the Sunday Times yesterday...