News

Zimbabwe

Lodges disrupt flow of Victoria Falls

Scores of commercial developments are displacing locals and altering the landscape

18 August 2019 - 00:00 By VUYO NDABA

Holiday villas and lodges mushrooming along the Zambezi River are raising the ire of locals around Victoria Falls.

Although good for tourism, there are also concerns that the Unesco heritage site might be compromised, and that access to the Zambezi River is becoming more restricted...

