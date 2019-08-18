Meet the women who stood with Winnie Mandela in the trial of 22
As 2019 marks the 50th anniversary of their detention in solitary, Shanthini Naidoo searches for the six women who stood with Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in 1969
18 August 2019 - 00:00
In December 1969, 22 men and women stood together in the Old Synagogue in Pretoria after eight months of detention without trial. The accused were arraigned before the Supreme Court on 21 charges under the Suppression of Communism Act. There were seven women among them: Nomzamo Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, Martha Dhlamini, Thokozile Mngoma, Rita Ndzanga, Nondwe Mankahla, Joyce Sikhakhane and Shanthie Naidoo.
Some were in the same set of clothes they’d worn for months. After being pulled out of their homes around the country at ungodly hours by the Security Branch they were lumped together in Pretoria...
