Move on, SACP urges Jacob Zuma

Jacob Zuma's testimony at the Zondo commission and his social media posts show he has not moved on from losing power, according to SACP first general secretary Solly Mapaila.



Mapaila campaigned against Zuma in the run-up to the ANC's elective conference at Nasrec in 2017. The SACP was also one of the first to warn of Gupta influence on Zuma...