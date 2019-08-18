Mystery items point to what could be one of the most important shipwreck finds in SA

They don't look like much to the naked eye: a 10cm piece of copper wire, about the size of an earthworm; a chunk of barnacled iron; and several rusty spikes, all retrieved from deep in the sand just a musket's shot from some of Cape Town's swankiest beachfront balconies.



But viewed together these mystery items point to what could be one of the most important shipwreck finds in SA...