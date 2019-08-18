News

R80m harbour tender row on Patricia de Lille's list after senior official's suspension

18 August 2019 - 00:00 By BOBBY JORDAN

Public works minister Patricia de Lille has waded into an R80m harbour repairs row after the suspension of a top government official whose family members allegedly benefited from the deal.

De Lille is poring over two contracts involving work at five Western Cape fishing harbours. Most of the work is in Hout Bay, where contractors have twice been chased off site by protesting community members who claim the contracts are crooked...

